ENGLEWOOD — Richard's Foodporium new Englewood location will be the largest store in the chain.
Set to open this fall in Lemon Bay Plaza, 1807 Englewood Road, Richard's Foodporium will combine with new owners Bulk Nation in a 4,000-square-foot store. It's much larger than the current Richard's store in the corner of the shopping plaza at 471 S. Indiana Ave.
Based in Sarasota, Richard’s Foodporium opened its doors in 1979 as family owned chain of store in Southwest Florida, selling natural and bulk foods.
All of its locations have several varieties of items like nuts, grains, beans and legumes, spices and seasonings, and even sweet treats that are sold by weight. They also sell organic foods and cleaning products, natural and specialty foods, supplements, health and beauty products, laundry detergent, Keto, gluten-free products, vegan foods, alkaline ionized water and more. The inventory expands and changes based on industry research, trends and customers favorites.
Richard's has locations in North Port, Port Charlotte, Venice, Bradenton, Palm Coast and Largo in addition to Englewood.
During its 40-year history, the franchise was sold several times. Bulk Nation Holdings, the Bradenton-based owner of Bulk Nation Foods of Florida, purchased Richard’s Foodporium in 2019, and announced plans for expansion.
As part of that expansion, future Richard's store in Lemon Bay Plaza will have many more items, thanks to the Richard's partnership with Bulk Nation.
"There will be bulk honey, nut butter, chocolate, candy, pasta, rice and so much more, " said Larry Lore, Port Charlotte store manager and store operations facilities manager. "You can bring us a container and we will fill it. The bulk section can help local restaurants and other local stores as well."
Lore said the plaza is under new ownership and is loaded with local small businesses including Libee's, Kyle Kurtis, Italiano's, Yum Yum Deli Bakery and Rumours wine bar. Lore said the Englewood store will be looking for a few part-time workers.
Andy McClannan, manger of Richard's Foodporium in North Port, said the bulk items are discounted for customers, many who stop by regularly.
"We sell 50-pound bags of nuts and seeds and chocolates," he said. "We have a large selection and the Englewood store will be all bulk items on one side, and Richard's products and the store on the other side. It's going to be really great for customers."
"We wanted to grow into Englewood and we really like that plaza," Lore said. "The new owners wants to help us grow. We will be offering bulk items that no one at Richard's Foodporium has seen before."
Something new at Richard's is a pet food line of dry and wet dog and cat foods and treats called Tender & True.
During the pandemic, Richard's employees met new customers who are trying stay healthy.
"We've done good throughout COVID-19 by helping people build their immune system," Lore said. "We also have our own private label of supplements called Richard's Well Care.
"We've seen new customers and have been teaching them a lot about supplements they should be taking to help them stay healthy."
