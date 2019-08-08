PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARLA YOUNG
A strange sight in the eastern sky caught the eye of Marla Young of South Gulf Cove on Thursday morning. It was the launch of a satellite aboard a Saturn V rocket, taking off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Florida’s east coast. The Advanced Extremely High Frequency Satellite, which costs $1.1 billion, is part of a $15 billion program, and is the fifth of six satellites designed to improve troop communications across the globe. It lifted off at 6:13 a.m., shortly before sunrise, catching the eye of Floridians who were out early.
