ENGLEWOOD — Chris Phelps warned the Pioneer Days committee Wednesday that, due to road construction, parade planning for Labor Day has been complicated.
Work on Dearborn Street may not be complete in the proposed parade route, which could cause the annual event to be canceled.
"We have been dealing with the ongoing construction on Dearborn, being told the street would be open," Phelps wrote to The Daily Sun.
Phelps learned the street might not be opened on time. She's concerned construction, along with the debris and mess associated with it, and the lack of maintenance of Dearborn, would make hosting a parade impossible.
The proposed route began at the Englewood Center parking lot, 200 South Indiana Ave., and travels west on Cowles to McCall Road toward Dearborn Street and running north on Old Englewood Road ending at Stewart Street.
"The problem is safety," she wrote, adding the insurance policy necessary for the event would be considered "encumbered" and is a risk. "Even if we attempt the festival, it's no guarantee the kids would stay out of the dangerous areas, off the unpaved sidewalks and uneven roadways. The area has not been maintained due to the construction and rain, along with labor and supplies shortages have caused additional delays."
Sarasota County is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony in December after taking over the street in mid-November.
"In other words, we were told it would be 'good enough.' But it really isn't, and not enough for our insurance policy," Phelps wrote.
Phelps will announce Thursday if the parade and other festivities at the plaza near construction along Dearborn Street are canceled. If it's canceled, other events including the Cardboard Boat Races, Diaper Derby and Chalk Festival that are not near Dearborn Street, are still planned.
The Miss and Mr. Englewood Pageant was canceled due to volunteers catching COVID-19.
