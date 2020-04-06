The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who robbed someone at a Publix Monday night.

The robbery happened just before 6 p.m. at the Merchants Crossing Publix, 1500 Placida Road, Englewood. The man brandished a weapon and demanded money from someone, then walked out of Publix. The CCSO did not say what kind of weapon used, or who the man robbed.

The suspect was described as a being in his 50s, wearing a ball cap, black sunglasses, a white makeshift face mask, gray sleeveless shirt with "Livin The Life" beach scene on the back, dark gray shorts just above the knees, a yellow wristwatch on his left wrist, and dark-colored, ankle-high, slip-on shoes. He had "possibly an Asian or Latino accent," the report states.

"Thankfully no one was hurt, and this is believed to be an isolated incident," the report states

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013, or call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS and remain anonymous and a possible cash reward.

