SARASOTA — Prominent campaign treasurer and former School Board member Eric Robinson has been cleared of allegations he violated Florida statutes regarding campaign finance reports.
Andrew Warren, the state attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit in Tampa, made the no filing decision in December.
Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Warren to investigate the matter after 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Ed Brodsky recused himself from the case due to his relationship with Robinson.
Robinson served as Brodsky’s campaign treasurer during the 2020 election campaign.
George Thurlow, of Gulfport, who describes himself as being involved in state and local politics according to a LinkedIn profile, filed the complaint against Robinson with Brodsky’s office.
That complaint alleged Robinson filed a filed a false finance report for a Florida political action committee called Florida Country, for which Robinson was serving as treasurer.
That report included a $2,500 donation from Queensgate Homes-Vensota Properties, a Canadian company.
According to Warren’s report, when Robinson learned that the check had a Canadian address, he amended the earlier report in August 2020 to indicate the donation came from Vensota Properties, a Florida corporation with offices in Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch.
When Robinson learned of the correct identity of the entity making the contribution, “he was duty bound to make sure the information is correct,” Warren’s report noted, nor did the amendment make the initial report “willfully false.”
The report then continued, stating there was no evidence Robinson had the specific intent to commit a crime, an element of the offense the state would need to prove. Lacking this evidence, Warren made the recommendation against filing charges.
“Again, every single complaint that has been filed against me has proven to be false,” Robinson said in a statement.
Running for re-election to the Sarasota County School Board in 2020, Robinson lost his race in the August primary election to Tom Edwards, whom Thurlow was supporting.
Robinson has served for years as the campaign treasurer for local Republican officials for several years and is a close associate of the GOP state chairman Sen. Joe Gruters.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
