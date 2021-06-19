When Ben Jett learned his wife Arlin was pregnant, he pledged to break the cycle of generations of absent fathers in his family.
"For me it's about changing a legacy," Jett said. "A lot of us deal with the sins of the father. You never hear a child say they wish their dad bought them something. They say they wish their father was at their baseball game. They wonder if their dad loves them. They want to know why dad went out for a pack of cigarettes and never came back.
"I wasn't going to let any of what happened to me happen to my children, I was going to be a massive part of my son Graham's life," Jett said. "Three years later, Everly came along and I kept the pledge to her too."
Now, at 29, Jett is the Rookie Dads coordinator at Pregnancy Solutions with offices in Venice, Port Charlotte and, soon, in North Port.
The need for Rookie Dads came after women came to Pregnancy Solutions with their boyfriends or husbands who sat in the lobby and not in the room during the ultrasound and pregnancy test.
"One of the big deals we are finding in the world is men are losing their voice when it comes to their partner's pregnancy," Jett said. "The father sits in the lobby and waits for answers. We tell them they have a voice and are important to the family model. We are more of a family center in support of every life we serve."
Jett asks how the father feels about the pregnancy. Once he learns about the situation, he can help the dad in many ways.
"The pregnant mother doesn't even have to be a part of the process," he said. "There are some people who break up before the child is born but agreed to co-parent. We teach the dad about changing a baby, giving the baby a bath, how to handle excessive crying, doing a budget, how to be a present father and even help with jobs."
Jett also works with the new dad to map out the fastest route to the hospital, where to park, how to check in ahead of the child's birth and to "be nice" while his partner is screaming or crying in pain.
"One thing we are noticing with the pandemic is we are seeing 15- and 16-year to 21-year-olds coming in with their pregnant girlfriends in the last year and a half," he said. "It's a lot for them to take in, but tell them they aren't alone and we show them how they can earn credits to get just about everything they need for their newborn."
Through the Earn While You Learn program, dads-to-be take parenting classes. They earn credits to "purchase" diapers, new clothes, formula, cribs, car seats (when newly donated) and other items for the baby.
"The heart of every man is to be a provider," Jett said. "We work with the dads for up to 18 months after the baby is born. We really make it so the dad doesn't have to pay for these things while getting the tools about fatherhood in their tool belt."
"We have connections to resources in the community," he said. "The owner of Pit Stop Auto Shop is a huge believer in what we do. He said he would hire any of our dads who needed a job and were committed to the Rookie Dads program."
Pregnancy Solutions is moving its Port Charlotte office to a new location across from Treasure Lanes bowling alley and is opening in North Port at the old Rock Box building this summer.
"We have a team of volunteers at each location that work with the new dads," Jett said. "I started out volunteering at Pregnancy Solutions. Then God opened the door for me to become the coordinator of this program that battles the generational curses of dads not being there for their children. Sometimes guys say I don't look old enough to give them dad advice. We joke about it but I have two children of my own."
Jett said the goal is to help all dads who come for help.
"No question is stupid and no situation is so dire we can't help," he said. "We want to rewrite the story and get dads back into the process of being a father and not waiting in the lobby."
In November, Pregnancy Solutions is having a banquet lunch and dinner fundraiser at the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice.
For more information on volunteering, the banquet or the program, call 941-408-7100 or visit www.pregnancysolutions.org/for-dads.
