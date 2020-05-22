COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others. Here’s some good news from around the area.
On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Englewood visited the Boys & Girls Club in Englewood for National Red Nose Day — a campaign whose mission is to end child poverty by funding programs that keep children safe, healthy and educated. Usually the club goes to local schools and handing out red noses to students. Since schools closed, the club went to the Boys & Girls Club during the food giveaway.
"This year we are giving away bracelets instead of noses due to the pandemic," said Rotarian member Deb Hegedus. "We didn’t want to kids to touch their faces with the bright red noses due to COVID-19 issues."
Each year, the Rotary teams up with Walgreens in Englewood to give away the noses. This year, Englewood Walgreens manager Brian Leonard also donated stuffed animals for students.
"We were happy to give out the stuffed animals to kids during Red Nose Day," said Rotarian Julia Mercier. The club also donated $100 to the American Legion Post 254 in North Port to help with a Memorial Day fundraiser Monday to pay the bills and see it reopen in mid-June.
For the past two months, the Boys & Girls Clubs in Englewood and Port Charlotte gave dinners for students 18 and under for free through donations. The program ended last week to start up the summer camp which has been scaled back due to the pandemic. The club now has a waiting list of students.
MASKS NEEDED
In order to reopen the Englewood Community Care Clinic, masks are needed. Anyone interested in making masks or donating them can drop them off at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., and say they are for the clinic or Beth Harrison. For more information or for an urgent medical matter, call the clinic at 941-681-2081 and leave a message.
DELIVERING MEALS
Senior Friendship Centers in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties are offering free nutritious meals for people age 60 and older. For more information and to sign up, call 941-556-3208 in Sarasota County or 941-255-0723 in Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
VOLUNTEERS WANTED
Bobbi Sue Burton is reopening her nonprofit Project Phoenix Resale, 36 W. Dearborn St., Englewood on Monday. She’s in need of a volunteer cashier and others to collect and sort clothing and other donations. For more information, call 941-681-2707.
NEED FOOD?
St. Vincent DePaul/St. Max Food Pantry, 17783 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is providing food to residents who have lost their jobs or are homeless. Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Food is distributed drive-thru fashion. No financial assistance is available. Monetary donations and food will be accepted during regular hours of operation. Mail checks to P.O. Box 381238, Murdock, FL 33938-1238.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.