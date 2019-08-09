ENGLEWOOD — The Rotary Club of Englewood has announced its third-annual Wine & Swine Water Safety Awareness Fundraiser, set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave.
This event is being held to promote water safety awareness. The leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 years of age is drowning.
The Rotary Club of Englewood has partnered with The Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation, a foundation established when little Joshua drowned at the age of 2½, in 2008, and its iconic mascot, Josh the Otter, to spread the message of "Be Safe Around Water."
Education materials are a key component, in addition to swim lessons, to successfully promote water safety and reduce the incidence of drowning. The Rotary Club of Englewood has provided funding for more than 5,000 Josh the Baby Otter books that have been distributed to students in our local elementary schools over the last three years. There have been numerous book-reading activities to children throughout Englewood.
Also, Rotary has provided $5,000 this summer to offset the cost of swim lessons at the SKY Family YMCA. In August, Rotary is sponsoring two swim instructors’ trip to Lincoln, Nebraska, to become certified at the recently opened FLOAT4LIFE training center. The program teaches young children how to roll and float if they fall into a body of water.
This year’s event will raise much-needed funds to continue our water safety efforts in the community. Folks who join us will have fun dancing to the music of local favorite Jeff Hughes and his Tropical Ave band. There will be a "Barnyard Buffet" featuring a "Pig Pickin," beef brisket, ribs, chicken and all the fixin's. Tradition will repeat itself with a silent/chance auction, a live auction, and the always-fun wine toss.
Josh’s parents, Blake and Kathy Collingsworth from Lincoln, Nebraska, will be the special guest.
The community can help by sponsoring/purchasing a table of eight or purchasing individual tickets to attend. One can donate a gift basket or gift certificate or a live auction item.
A big help would be sponsoring a set of 50 "Josh the Baby Otter: books. Last year, 203 people attended. This year's plan is for 250.
Tickets are $75 per person, or $500 for a table of eight. Adult beverages are available at the cash bar.
Contact Traci Hamill for more information on tickets or tables at 941-307-0939 or tracihamill@gmail.com.
