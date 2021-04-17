PLACIDA — Fast-thinking Rotary member Brad Ault has been around long enough to know how to turn an unusual frozen-food emergency into a community-wide donation.
Ault recently received a call from a manager at the Dollar General store, 410 N. Indiana Ave., who explained that someone drove through the traffic light, hit the electrical unit and knocked out power in the store.
"We knew the manager at the Placida store because our Rotary Club of Englewood has been collaborating through donations for the troops," said Deborah Hegedus, club president. "The manager asked Brad if we could help them with all their refrigerated and frozen food that was going to go bad.
"Brad went to work and called on fellow Rotarians to secure freezer space and determine where to donate it," Hegedus said. "He then called Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotarian Eric Fogo, who suggested the Englewood Elks might be able to assist with refrigeration."
Rotarians Buzz Wescott and Ault helped load about 4,000 pounds of food including eggs, frozen pizzas, bacon, hot dogs, milk, cheese, ice cream, breakfast sandwiches and more that would have been thrown away. They brought it to the Elks Club within 90 minutes of receiving the emergency call.
"We then distributed the food to Englewood Helping Hand and to Meals on Wheels and get it into the hands of our local residents in need," Hegedus said. "The donation was substantial. We are so proud of Rotarians Brad Ault and Buzz Wescott for stepping up to get this taken care of as it was true service above self."
Ault said it was a pleasure to help.
"They called and we responded," he said.
