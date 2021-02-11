With limited fundraising capabilities during COVID-19, the Lady Mantas found they couldn't buy new uniforms.
The Lemon Bay High School basketball team recently received a boost from the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Youth Endowment Trust.
The trust members challenged the team and parents to raise money and match the $3,000 donation. They did it. Now the team has new sets of jerseys for home and away games.
Designed to help youth groups, the endowment trust fund accepts donation requests from schools, athletic clubs, nonprofit organizations and individual children with specific needs.
"Our goal is to reach as many children as possible," said Keith Farlow, trust and Sunrise Rotary member.
"We've helped a Boy Scout who's mom couldn't afford the dues. We've donated musical instruments, to sports teams, bought art supplies and just recently the basketball jerseys. We've helped Englewood Elementary School. Groups can come to us with proposals and ask for help."
The trust also supported YMCA Reads at the Englewood YMCA, which helps at-risk children in kindergarten through fourth grade with reading after school.
"In the past, we didn't advertise the endowment, but now we want Englewood groups to know they can apply for funding if they are helping youths," Farlow said. "We help youth 18 and under. We usually give funds in January and November. Things have been a little different with COVID, so we are making some adjustment. We could give money away before school begins."
The trust is a 501(c)3 that's given away more than $50,000. In the past the trust also funded playground equipment for Vineland Elementary School and donated toward the annual fireworks show on Lemon Bay.
"We are a group of movers and shakers in Rotary," Farlow said. "We just wanted to be a more viable and viable source for youth groups to ask for funding for projects and needs in the community."
For more information about applying for a endowment trust fund donation, call Keith Farlow at 941-474-5343.
