“Poppies”

The featured painting “Poppies” is done in acrylic and adhesive texture by artist Ademir Borges who will be at the Englewood Rotary's 40 Fine Arts Show this weekend on Dearborn Street in Englewood.

ENGLEWOOD — Sea life artist Jeremy Reed uses Kleenex while creating sculptures.

His acrylic paintings and hybrid facial tissue art will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in front of the Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay Gallery, 452 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.

J Reed Studios, — whose dolphin painting was used by Australian author Antoinette Ensbey, for the cover of her novel: "Coral: How One Dolphin & 10,000 Whales Saved the Great Barrier Reef" — is one of 110 artists featured at the Rotary Club of Englewood's 40th Spring Fine Arts Festival.

Although Dearborn Street is under construction, there's event parking for the festival and stores along Dearborn Street. A portion of the street is closed to traffic for the two-day show featuring artists original artwork.

According to the Englewood Rotary Club, every "imaginable handmade item" is for sale including fine jewelry, art glass, paintings, photography, ceramics, sculpture and more.


In addition to art displays, the festival features food and beverages from local restaurants and vendors, live music, and shopping throughout the popular Dearborn Street stores.

Jeremy Reed

Self-taught artist Jeremy Reed of Englewood makes sculptures from a Kleenex and glue mixture.

The featured artist this year is Ademir Borges from Brazil. The Cape Coral resident draws from a vast background in many artistic arenas. He works with wood, acrylic, oil paint, stain and epoxy. He's a frequent exhibitor at the Englewood Fine Arts Festival.

The art show is free, but Rotarians will be asking for a $2 donation to benefit the Englewood Rotary Youth Foundation that supports many local youth activities, including more than $50,000 for Lemon Bay High School scholarships.

Visit www.therotaryclubofenglewood.org or www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofEnglewood for more information.

