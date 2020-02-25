ROTONDA WEST — Even if his house hadn't been saved, Lucas Crowe would still give thanks to God and then the firefighters who helped him and his family escape the encompassing flames Monday.
The Florida Division of Forestry now estimates Monday's brush fire in the Rotonda Sands neighborhood charred 222 acres. Whipped up by the 11 mph winds Monday, the fire swept quickly through Rotonda Sands and into Rotonda West, onto Boundary Boulevard south of Rotonda Boulevard East.
Though some were seriously threatened, none of the 40 homes that had to be evacuated Monday succumbed to the blaze. Charlotte County kept two firefighting crews Tuesday searching out and dousing any potential flareups.
"There was a wall of flames at the end of the cul de sac and I knew it was coming toward my house," Crowe said Tuesday while spraying down the outer wooded lot of his Rotonda home. "My wife, dad and I prayed in our driveway before we got in the cars with the dogs and evacuated."
"I just give God the glory," Crowe said. "He protected our home. I wasn't sure anything would be left when we got back. But the firefighters came and sprayed it down. The flames were so hot they had to spray their truck down."
The firefighters made special efforts to protect the Crowe's home.
"They even moved my (lawn) chairs and (solar) lights out of the way of the fire," he said. "They did everything to save all of my stuff. They are truly amazing."
Crowe said he packed up his dogs and passports but really didn't have time to grab anything else.
"I did go back inside and grab cookies, which we snacked on for six hours while we waited to go back to the neighborhood," he said.
Besides the firefighters, Crowe also thanked Florida Power & Light, which had staged several crews and trucks in Rotonda Sands. FPL returned power to his home before midnight Monday.
"It was well-run," Crow said. "I can't thank them all enough."
The firefighting effort was also appreciated by Ephesus Mediterranean Grill owners Michelle and Burak Cakir. The restaurant is at 8300 Wiltshire Drive, off Gasparilla Road, not far from the fire area.
The Cakirs were in Sarasota where they heard initial erroneous reports identifying the brush fire as spreading in South Gulf Cove where they have a home. They soon learned, Michelle said, the fire was across Gasparilla Road from South Gulf Cove. Still, she said, the blaze was "right in front of us."
"We rushed back to the area," Michelle said. The Cakirs' home was safe, but that didn't stop them from trying to help others.
The Cakirs posted on social media Monday an offer for free hot meals, snacks, coffee, water and WiFi for the firefighters, other first responders and any victims of the fire. The couple wanted firefighters and all those affected by the fire to see their restaurant as a place were they could "stay and regroup."
"A few people showed up — not nearly enough," Michelle said. She commended all the firefighters and first responders for a job well done, for saving lives of Rotonda residents and their homes.
Massive firefight
Monday's brush fire was one of the largest brush fires in Charlotte County in the last two years, Charlotte Fire public information officer Todd Dunn said Tuesday. He hoped weather forecasters, who predicted 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms today and tonight as a front moves through, are correct.
In 2017, Charlotte County firefighters fought a 300-acre blaze and a second 180-acre brush fire, both near Oil Well Road, south of Punta Gorda, according to the Sun archives.
The Division of Forestry Service is now investigating the cause of the blaze Monday. The fire was believed to have started somewhere along Brig Circle South, Dunn said.
Dunn inspected homes caught up in the blaze Tuesday and only saw relatively minor damage, such as melted outdoor lights and blistering.
Two Charlotte County firefighters suffered very minor injuries, Dunn reported.
Fighting the blaze was definitely a team effort.
Besides the Englewood Fire Control District, the city of North Port and Boca Grande fire departments assisted Charlotte County, and Lee County sent two strike teams consisting of 11 fire trucks and crews. A Manatee strike force, consisting of five vehicles and crews, also joined the fight Monday.
In all, 36 fire trucks battled the blaze. Firefighters from Bradenton south to Estero fought the flames.
The Forestry Service provided eight bulldozers to establish fire breaks. Two Forestry helicopters from Brooksville joined Sarasota County Sheriff's helicopter and fought the fire from the air.
Community Editor Elaine Allen-Emrich contributed to this article.
