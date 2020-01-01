ENGLEWOOD — Myakka Elementary School had special visitors Dec. 21. Santa was accompanied by four elves from Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710.
Santa and his elves visited each of the preschool through third-grade classrooms, 20 classrooms in all. They gave away 640 new books to 385 children.
All the books were about animals, pet care and pet rescue. The books included new cardboard flip books, picture books, leveled reading books and easy chapter books, each according to their age group.
The children had smiles on their faces when Santa said that his list showed that every child was on his “good list,” and so was their teacher.
Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 sponsored the event to increase literacy in the homes. The books were supplied by a $2,500 Promise Grant from Grand Lodge in Chicago. The lodge added $350 to provide books for all the children.
For more about the Rotonda Elks, visit www.rotondaelks.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.