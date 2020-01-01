ESmyakka010220a

Children at Myakka River Elementary School visit with Santa and get books from the Rotonda Elks Lodge, just before the school’s winter break.

ENGLEWOOD — Myakka Elementary School had special visitors Dec. 21. Santa was accompanied by four elves from Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710.

Santa and his elves visited each of the preschool through third-grade classrooms, 20 classrooms in all. They gave away 640 new books to 385 children.

All the books were about animals, pet care and pet rescue. The books included new cardboard flip books, picture books, leveled reading books and easy chapter books, each according to their age group.

The children had smiles on their faces when Santa said that his list showed that every child was on his “good list,” and so was their teacher.

Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 sponsored the event to increase literacy in the homes. The books were supplied by a $2,500 Promise Grant from Grand Lodge in Chicago. The lodge added $350 to provide books for all the children.

For more about the Rotonda Elks, visit www.rotondaelks.org.

