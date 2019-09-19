Englewood Meals on Wheels serves about 150 clients in the community each day. Many of them veterans. The members of Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 focus their charity efforts on helping veterans and youth.
Rotonda Elks members can recommend an organization for a donation. This year, Jeff Smith, a volunteer at Meals on Wheels as well as a Rotonda Elk, proposed helping out to Meals on Wheels with the financial gift.
Recently Dennis Mott, representing Rotonda Elks, presented Tom Kizi, director of Englewood Meals on Wheels with a check for $1,000 to be used to help any way it can. Financial contributions are always welcome to keep the cost of the clients’ meals down, and Englewood Meals on Wheels is very appreciative of the Rotonda Elks donating to the organization.
If you would like to volunteer with Englewood Meals on Wheels, there is always a need for drivers, kitchen help, and office workers. Please call 941-474-4445 to further information or to volunteer.
