ROTONDA — Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 has once again put their money where their hearts are — back into the community to help local organizations do what they do best.
Rotonda Elks was privileged to present checks for $1,000 recently to the following organizations:
• F.A.M.E., or Friends for Advance of Musical Education. Fifteen years ago, F.A.M.E. had their very first fundraiser at Englewood’s on Dearborn and raised $5,400. Since then, they have donated more than $274,000 worth of musical instruments and equipment to our local schools. Cash or instruments can be donated through their website, www.famesupportmusic.com.
• Englewood Helping Hand Inc. This a community-supported human service agency that provides food, rent/utility and other assistance to our clients as well as referral services to other agencies in both Sarasota and Charlotte Counties, working to prevent homelessness. Donations can be made by calling 941-474-5588. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday. It's located on the campus of Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St.
• St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Their Food Bank Ministry motto is “Action with Compassion.” Volunteers will assist whenever necessity calls. Hours are 9:15-11:15 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Food Stamp applications on Wednesday by appointment only. Call 941-487-4899 to make appointment or to donate.
• St. David’s Jubilee Center. The Jubilee center is open 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Wednesday and serves anyone residing in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. A photo ID or FPL bill is needed to receive food. Any client receiving food from Jubilee center can access our Free Clothes closet. The Clothes Closet is open on 10 to noon Tuesdays. Contact 941-681-3350 to donate.
Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 is at 303 Rotonda Blvd. E., Rotonda West. For more information, visit www.rotondaelks.org or call 941-697-2710.
