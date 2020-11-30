ROTONDA WEST — The Rotonda West Association will sponsor a drive-up food drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the community center, 646 Rotonda Circle.
For many years, members of the Rotonda community have found an easy way to donate nonperishable food and other items during the annual 2-mile-long Rotonda Christmas Parade. People viewing or participating in the parade bring their donations and then drop their bags or boxes onto collection trailers that go along the route. People have gotten into the habit of bringing donations to other community get-togethers as well.
But this year, there's no parade, and many other events aren't happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The same virus is causing need to spike at local food pantries, due to people being out of work.
On Saturday, volunteers will make a quick, contactless drive-up food drive easy for all. If you'd like to donate, just place your items in your trunk or back seat and drive through the line of cheerful volunteers, who will gladly unload them and take them to the collection trucks. Other volunteers will bring them directly to the Helping Hand of Englewood.
The nonprofit organization's suggested list includes soups, pasta, sauces, macaroni and cheese, Ramen noodles, peanut butter, hygiene products, soap and shampoo, and paper products. Baby food and formula are also suggested. The volunteers will accept cash donations as well as checks payable to Englewood Helping Hand.
For more about Helping Hand, visit englewoodhelpinghand.org or call 941-474-5864
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.