MURDOCK — The Rotonda Lakes neighborhood could soon have its own county advisory board to help plan fixes to roads, drainage and other needs.
Charlotte County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday at a public hearing to create the Rotonda Lakes advisory board, which will oversee its streets and drainage municipal service benefit unit advisory board.
"We're the masters of our own destiny here," said Paul Hudon, one of the 39 Rotonda Lakes homeowners who petitioned county commissioners to create the advisory board.
Like other MSBUs, the Rotonda Lakes advisory board will provide its recommendations to commissioners on repaving, stormwater drainage and other infrastructure projects within the neighborhood. Property owners there volunteer to serve. The commissioners vote to determine who serves on the advisory board.
"Why not? why not have somebody looking out for our interests?" said Richard Clachea, another petitioner for the advisory board.
The Rotonda Lakes taxing unit itself is already in place. Up until now, the county's Public Works staff has been deciding what projects should be funded and completed in the Rotonda Lakes neighborhood, Public Works Director John Elias said. The county has other neighborhoods with no advisory boards.
Any revenues raised in a county taxing unit stay within that taxing unit.
In the Rotonda Lakes taxing unit, the county identified more than 3,500 equivalent residential units (ERUs) that pay an annual assessment of $110 into the taxing unit, raising more than $385,000 annually that can go into public works projects.
