Rotonda Men's Golf Association gears up for golf scramble

The Rotonda Men's Golf Association is gearing up for its March 25 golf tournament to raise money for their scholarship fund. The association's officers include president Ted Manahan, secretary Steve Grant, treasurer Roger Holck and directors George Yergey, Martin Kwant, John DeMatteo, Wade Duncan and Ron Guiliano.

ROTONDA WEST — The Rotonda Men's Golf Association is planning its annual Scholarship Scramble tournament to benefit graduating high school seniors.

It's set for a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. March 25 at The Hills golf course, 100 Rotonda Circle. Registration is 7:30 a.m.

The group hopes to round out the field with a few more teams. As of Friday, there were more than 100 registered. There will be lots of prizes and auction items, donated by more than 20 businesses in the community, including more than 25 free rounds of golf for foursomes. You don't have to play to participate in the auctions. More than 60 businesses and people in the community have contributed upwards of $5,000 in sponsorships. 

The group plans to award 10, $1,000 scholarships to Lemon Bay High School graduates.

The cost is $50 for members, $75 for nonmembers, which includes green fees, scholarship donation and lunch by Chef Bob. For information, contact Roger Holck at 641-990-5619.

