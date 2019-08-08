By ERIKA JACKSON
WINK NEWS
People in Rotonda West are pushing for change after waking up to the aftermath of a car crash Tuesday morning.
Witnesses said they walked outside to find a car that crashed through four yards on Annapolis Lane, damaging cars, knocking down trees and mailboxes, and leaving skid marks on a driveway.
They believe many drivers moving over 30 miles per hour are from outside the neighborhood and cut through the street to try to get to their destination faster.
“They don’t live here,” Sean Raspatello said. “They don’t care how fast they’re going. They don’t care that there’s kids that live here.”
Neighbors said they want the county to consider adding speed bumps, more signs or increasing deputy patrols. The county said it had not received any requests for changes on Annapolis Lane.
Charlotte County can add “traffic-calming” devices such as speed bumps to streets where the speed limit is 25 mph and lower. Annapolis Lane is not eligible, since it has a 30 mph speed limit.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says there have been 11 crashes on Annapolis Lane since January, 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.