Hundreds turned out on a beautiful Florida Saturday afternoon for the annual Rotonda West Christmas Parade. The parade’s more than 60 entrants included floats, golf carts, the Lemon Bay High Marching Manta Band and the Navy ROTC unit, and many more. The parade also collected hundreds of pounds of nonperishable food, which is headed straight to local pantries. Many worked hard to capture the theme, “A Salute to Our Veterans.”
Prize-winners included Coup Home Services for “Best Parade Performance,” Sinister Sister Productions for “Best Use of Theme,” {span}Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) No. 34 for “Best Organization,” Thoroughbred Golf Carts for “Best Commercial Entry,” and Galloway Roofing for the “Spirit of Christmas” award.
