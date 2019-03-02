If there was any doubt whether Rotonda West has talent, it was proven on Feb. 24 at the Rotonda West Talent Show.
The packed sell-out house of about 200 folks was treated to a fantastic array of showmanship that had the audience amazed and applauding loudly in approval. The talent included singers, comedians, dancers, skit performers and instrumentalists.
First place went to Sharon Costedio for her rendition of “Cabaret.” Benjamin Warren took second with his violin solo performance of “Czaris Monti.” Third place was Joseph Laspro who split some sides with his standup routine.
Credit goes to producer and emcee Lorene Thompson Mancus, committee members Ed Mancus, Linda Bondeson, Susan Superak, Donna Stogsdill and Andy Vanscyoc, and judges Russ Kulp, Patti Mihalik and Doug Curtis.
