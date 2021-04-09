Rotonda West Community Church helps make a difference

The Women’s Group of Rotonda West Community Church recently challenged their church congregation to match their donation to Englewood Helping Hand’s food pantry that feeds the hungry in the community. The challenge snowballed into a tribute to Ted Anderson, a member of the congregation who had been an integral part of Helping Hand and had passed away in December. Ted’s wife, Ginny Anderson, is now president of the organization. She was invited to the service of tribute to Ted Anderson and presented with a check for $1,000, which surpassed the original challenge the Women’s Group has posed to the congregation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.