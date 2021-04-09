Rotonda West Community Church helps make a difference

The Rev. Michael Smith, of Rotonda West Community Church, makes a donation to Englewood Helping Hand president Ginny Anderson.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The Women’s Group of Rotonda West Community Church recently challenged their church congregation to match their donation to Englewood Helping Hand’s food pantry that feeds the hungry in the community. The challenge snowballed into a tribute to Ted Anderson, a member of the congregation who had been an integral part of Helping Hand and had passed away in December. Ted’s wife, Ginny Anderson, is now president of the organization. She was invited to the service of tribute to Ted Anderson and presented with a check for $1,000, which surpassed the original challenge the Women’s Group has posed to the congregation.

