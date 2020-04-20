ROTONDA WEST — In just a couple of hours, a food drive helped fill the depleted shelves of two food pantries, stretched to their limits by people out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As word about the drive spread, Rotonda and Englewood residents responded with enthusiasm.
“We had two trucks full before it even started,” said Steve Reed, the drive’s organizer, said Monday. “We ended up with 12 pickup trucks full of food and raised just under $3,500.”
Reed, a Realtor in Charlotte County, said he had at least two dozen volunteers at the Rotonda Community Center on Saturday afternoon, and everything went smoothly. About 250 cars pulled in during the two hours of the drive, but there was never a backup onto Rotonda Circle. The volunteers quickly unloaded the donations drive-through style, and then transferred them to the trucks, which brought the donations directly to Englewood’s two major food pantries.
“We got nine trucks to Englewood Helping Hand,” Reed said. “We brought them donations until they said ‘Uncle! uncle!’ Then we brought three more trucks to the St. David’s Jubilee Center.”
The people who disburse food to those in need are grateful to the donors and organizers for replenishing their pantry shelves.
“I can say without a doubt that this was the most successful drive in the history of Englewood Helping Hand,” said Karen W. Harvey, a member of the nonprofit’s board of directors. “We have been blessed in so many ways. It is overwhelming to say the least.”
It is especially helpful, since the large annual U.S. Postal Carriers food drive — held traditionally each May — has been indefinitely postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reed said he would probably plan another food drive soon, this time focusing on St. David’s Jubilee Center first.
“The need is not going to go away,” he said. “Even if things start opening up, it is going to take a while.”
