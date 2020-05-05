ROTONDA WEST — A few weeks ago, Steve Reed organized a food drive that collected 12 pickup truckloads of food and other donations for local food banks.
This Saturday, May 9, Reed hopes to equal that feat — maybe even surpass it.
The second food drive is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 9, in the parking lot of the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Donors can drive up, and volunteers will pluck the packages from their cars and load them directly into waiting pickup trucks.
The items collected this time around will go to the Jubilee Center at St. David's Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. The grassroots nonprofit serves hundreds of homeless and needy people with its food pantry each week.
"For the first food drive, we donated most of what we collected to Englewood Helping Hand," Reed said. About seven of the 12 truckloads of food went to the pantry, which is on the campus of Englewood United Methodist Church on East Dearborn Street.
"This time, we will focus on the Jubilee Center," Reed said. "They can really use it. They rely completely on donations to do what they do. Without the Postal Food Drive, they are really taking a hit."
The annual Postal Carriers Food Drive would have been this weekend, May 9. It is the single-largest annual food donation event of the year. It had to be canceled this year due to safety concerns surrounding the pandemic.
The Jubilee Center is stretched to its limit due to the pandemic as well, according to its director Ruth Hill. The center is seeing 25 to 30 clients per day, which is way above its average, because people have been laid off or lost hours due to business closures associated with the virus.
"Just like before, we will be set up in a 'drive-through format,'" Reed explained. "You don't even need to get out of your car." Volunteers wear masks and gloves and keep clean, and everyone keeps their distance. Donors should place items in the back of their vehicles, near the rear hatch-back or even in pop-up trunks.
Volunteers will accept cash and check donations as well.
What kinds of things can the Jubilee Center use? Canned and dry goods, of course. There is also a need for personal hygiene items like soap, body wash, mouth wash, razors, bug spray and toilet paper. Also fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly oranges and apples, will be accepted.
The center can use new 4-by-6-foot and 6-by-8-foot tarps, and new or used bicycle locks.
Reed said he has a full crew of volunteers, but he won't turn away anyone who wants to help.
For more information, visit www.rwengfood.com/food-drive or call 239-300-8029. The website also has information for people who are in need of food.
