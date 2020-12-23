ROTONDA WEST — The results are in for the first annual Rotonda West Holiday Lighting contest.
The contest, which was open to all residents of the Rotonda West community, was judged Dec. 18. Judges considered: unique design and creative use of lights and decorations; storyline or theme; display and placement of decorations and animated objects ; and overall presentation.
Winners were:
First-Dale and Amy Vogel, 80 Tournament Road.
Second-Bill and Yvonne Nery, 194 Sportsman Road.
Third-Patti Corwin and Cari Hale, 60 Mariner Lane.
Prizes are co-sponsored by the organizers and Michelle Eberley with Paradise Exclusive Realty and included $200 plus a $50 Home Depot gift card for first; $75 plus a $25 Home Depot gift card for second; and $50 plus a $10 Publix gift card for third.
