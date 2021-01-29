ROTONDA WEST — Pete Traverso is no stranger to Rotonda West.
He's seen a lot of change over the years.
"In 22 years, Rotonda has gone from being a stagnant development to a very healthy environment and development," Traverso said during an interview this week. "I realized I could be a part of that vision and fulfillment."
Traverso, now 82, first worked for the Cape Cave Corp., when it was in the ownership of the Citicorp bank from 1991 to 1994. He stayed on as a broker and sales manager when the bank sold the development to Gary Littlestar and his partners in 1994.
"What kept me here was the opportunity to see a delayed development come to fruition," Traverso said — and he has. He liked Littlestar's vision for Rotonda.
Looking at the vibrant Rotonda West neighborhoods now, it's hard to imagine that new home construction was all but stalled in the 1980s and early 1990s. Residents feuded with the previous developer over golf courses that weren't built and roads that were crumbling.
"It was a turbulent time because the promises of the original developer weren't kept," Traverso recalled. "Littlestar turned that around."
For 22 years, Traverso served as Littlestar's appointee on the Rotonda West Association board. His only direction from Littlestar, Traverso said, was to vote his conscience.
In that time, golf courses were completed, and other amenities have become reality, including a community center and park.
Traverso recently resigned from the board, as well as from the Rotonda Villas and Meadows association board. He still works for Littlestar on the developer's new development review committee.
The RWA didn't overlook his service.
"You embraced our community by serving on every conceivable committee we had," association president Patricia Aho wrote in a letter of appreciation to Traverso. "You have always approached issues with, as we say, 'the long view in mind.'
"You look ahead at what changes will improve Rotonda and what will make our property values remain high, our grounds and lots look tidy, and what will bring value to our area," Aho said. The association also presented Traverso with a plaque commemorating his service on the Rotonda West Association board.
Rotonda West manager Derrick Hedges, who grew up in Rotonda, first met Traverso when he was a referee for Englewood youth soccer. He was a good ref, Hedges said, running up and down the field with the players.
Traverso was also an asset to the association.
"Pete is a true pioneer of Rotonda," Hedges said, appreciating Traverso's "encyclopedic" knowledge of the association's past and decision-making. "He's like Rotonda's Google."
Before coming to Rotonda, Traverso worked as the sales manager for the Kroh brothers, the developers of Englewood Isles.
Originally from Detroit, Traverso settled "full time" in Florida in 1978, but his roots go deeper. As an eighth grader in 1951, he was enrolled in the Kentucky Military Institute, which wintered in downtown Venice. After graduating, he served in the Army and afterwards worked in southern California before returning to Florida.
Looking at the Rotonda West Association now, Traverso said, "It has matured. It may well be the largest self-governing association in Florida, with more than 8,000 lots."
To learn more about Rotonda West, visit rotondawest.org.
