ENGLEWOOD — Under ideal weather conditions on Saturday evening, thousands of local folks of all ages were delighted by the annual Rotonda West Christmas Gazebo Lighting and Boat Parade.
Event organizer Andy Vanscyoc made sure all the events operated like clockwork and the 17 decorated boats were ready to go.
Santa’s arrival by boat, the stunning Christmas decorations on the Oakland Hills Marina island, the festive music, and all the homemade goodies provided by the Rotonda West Woman’s Club were enjoyed by attendees.
