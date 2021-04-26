Lively fun, laughs, camaraderie, and great food was in abundance at the Rotonda West volunteer barbecue and picnic April 24 at the Community Center. Eighty attendees said it was fantastic to be able to socialize and finally carefully mingle with real people. The afternoon of fun, lawn games, gift basket, and laughs proved to be a welcome change for all the volunteers. For more about the association, visit rotondawest.org.
Rotonda West thanks its volunteers
- PHOTOS PROVIDED BY DAVID PULASKI
