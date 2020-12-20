ROTONDA WEST — The members of the Rotonda West Woman’s Club finished the first half of their 2020-2021 club year with a December meeting and holiday luncheon at the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice.

The club celebrated a milestone for 2020, completing a goal of more than $100,000 in donations for scholarships to Lemon Bay High School seniors, adults returning to school to further their education, and a brand-new program at the Tidewell Foundation to train Graduate Nurses specifically for Hospice Care.

To highlight the luncheon's theme of "Love, Laughter and Literacy," husband and wife team Jim Wasowski and club member Connie Friess described their brand-new book, “Don’t Tell a Soul,” and related the process of working as a team to write and publish their very first book.

The Rotonda West Woman's Club is a chapter of the General Federation of Women's Clubs. Membership is not restricted to residents of Rotonda West. For further information and to join, please visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org or send an email to rwwcmembership@hotmail.com


