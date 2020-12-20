ROTONDA WEST — The members of the Rotonda West Woman’s Club finished the first half of their 2020-2021 club year with a December meeting and holiday luncheon at the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice.
The club celebrated a milestone for 2020, completing a goal of more than $100,000 in donations for scholarships to Lemon Bay High School seniors, adults returning to school to further their education, and a brand-new program at the Tidewell Foundation to train Graduate Nurses specifically for Hospice Care.
To highlight the luncheon's theme of "Love, Laughter and Literacy," husband and wife team Jim Wasowski and club member Connie Friess described their brand-new book, “Don’t Tell a Soul,” and related the process of working as a team to write and publish their very first book.
The Rotonda West Woman's Club is a chapter of the General Federation of Women's Clubs. Membership is not restricted to residents of Rotonda West. For further information and to join, please visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org or send an email to rwwcmembership@hotmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.