GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is supporting the Book Heroes initiative spearheaded by GFWC Florida Director of Junior Clubs Shannon Bailey. The club recently presented a thank-you plaque to Sharon Barco of Barco Accounting Associates, which donated 500 new children’s books to the club. Books were distributed to Back Pack Kids, Kid’s Needs, The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies and Habitat for Humanity.
GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to identify the needs of the local community, then to meet those needs through Community Service Programs.
The group meet at 9 a.m. the second Thursday of each month in the Rotonda West Association Community Building in Broadmoor Park, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents and guest are always welcome. For further information, contact our membership chairman Clare at 941-214-8553 or visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.