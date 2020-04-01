On Feb., 28, before the days of "social distancing," the Rotonda West Woman's Club held a rummage sale. Members donated their unwanted items that included clothes, crafts, jewelry, house wares, small furniture, linens, books, and baked goods. This year, at the suggestion of our club president, Doris Walker, we added a refreshment table where coffee, tea, dounuts, breads, and biscotti were available. From three hours of business, the club earned $2,800 to be shared with three local organizations, Meals On Wheels, Englewood Community Care Clinic and Habitat for Humanity.