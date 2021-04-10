Rotonda's Charlotte Arcadia up for Woman's Club Jennie Award

The Rotonda West Woman’s Club, a member of the International General Federation of Women’s Clubs, has nominated Charlotte Arcadia for the highest honor bestowed by GFWC, the Jennie Award.
The GFWC Jennie Award is the only national honor bestowed by GFWC that recognizes individual members for personal excellence. The award is an occasion to highlight extraordinary women who epitomize the spirit of independence, courage and persistence through their roles as volunteers within their clubs, representatives of their community and as members of their families.
In Charlotte’s 22 years as a member of GFWC, she has filled many leadership roles within her first GFWC club in Pennsylvania and since joining GFWC Rotonda West in 2004. Charlotte is currently Parliamentary Advisor, having previously served as community service project chairman, second vice president, first vice president, president and District 12 Director of GFWC Clubs including Arcadia, LaBelle, Naples, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Rotonda West Woman’s Clubs.
A well-known and loved GFWC Florida member throughout the state, Charlotte’s work on the GFWC Florida level includes the Resolutions Committee and the Membership Committee.
For information about GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club or to join, please contact rwwcmembership@hotmail.com. You do not have to be a resident of Rotonda West to become a member.
