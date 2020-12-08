ROTONDA WEST — The need to feed the hungry is growing in this area, so members of the GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club and the Rotonda West Association teamed up for a Saturday morning drive-thru food drive.
About three dozen volunteers turned out to unload cars, sort and load the donated items for transport to Englewood Helping Hand's depleted food pantry.
The residents in and around Rotonda came through in a big way. Cars began pulling into the Rotonda West Association parking lot about 15 minutes before the 10 a.m. start time and kept coming steadily for the next two hours.
Most were loaded with multiple bags and boxes, packed with packages of pastas, peanut butter, canned beans, vegetables and tuna, and even some crackers and snacks. Also collected were countless hygiene items.
As trunks, back doors and hatchbacks popped, volunteers swarmed the vehicles, quickly removing the items. Other volunteers sorted the donations, placing like items into sturdy crates and bins, then loading them onto trucks and trailers for their trip across town.
Three truck loads plus two large utility trailers made the journey.
The donations totaled about 3,800 pounds, said Mark Rennie, board chairman for Englewood Helping Hand. Donors also kicked in about $3,200 in checks to the local nonprofit food pantry.
The boost was well-needed, as items at the pantry had been running thin. People who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic are asking for help.
"It came at the perfect time," Rennie said. "We're seeing our usual clients, plus many people who have never been to a food bank before."
For more information on Englewood Helping Hand, visit englewoodhelpinghand.org.
