ENGLEWOOD — Rowley Insurance has found a new home on West Dearborn Street.
The legacy of the company in Englewood began 45 years ago, when Rex Rowley arrived from Ohio in 1976 and started with the Karl Shaver Insurance Agency.
By 1987, Rowley and his son, Keith, worked together at their own independent agency. Rex has since retired, and Keith now serves as the agency’s president.
The Rowley Insurance Agency itself has been on the move throughout the years.
The agency was located in the Lemon Bay shopping center, then moved to an office on Green Street, then to the Englewood Center and now at 250 W. Dearborn St., between Maple and Mango streets.
The Rowley Agency has found a permanent “forever home” now that Keith has purchased what had been a walk-in clinic and doctors offices.
Rowley and his staff are settling into their new digs.
At the Englewood Center, the agency occupied 3,000 square feet. It now can spread its wings in 5,900 square feet.
More importantly, said Rowley, “It’s a permanent investment and part of the downtown Dearborn Street.
“This is all part of the downtown revitalization, and I want to be part of it,” he said. “The staff is excited about Dearborn Street.”
Among his staff, Rowley said he’s hired a second financial agent. He sees Englewood’s growing residential community and is prepared to serve it.
“I have a full staff that not only can help you buy (an insurance) policy, but they will take care of you afterwards and will work with you on your existing policies,” Rowley said.
“We are an insurance agency, not insurance sales people — there’s a big difference,” he said. “We are here before and after sales.”
To learn more, call the Rowley Agency at 941-475-7762 or visit www.rowleyins.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.