Englewood, FL (34223)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.