SOUTH VENICE — Law enforcement stopped a runaway boat on the Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday afternoon.

Its operator had been thrown from the small aluminum jon boat after striking another boat's wake, according to a city of Venice news release.

The operator was uninjured, and was picked up by a good Samaritan who was passing by.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a call at 3:30 p.m. regarding an unmanned runaway vessel on the Intracoastal Waterway in South Venice near Shamrock Park.

Officers from FWC, the Venice Police Department and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the jon boat circling in tight rotation in the center of the waterway. 

Through teamwork, the officers were able to use a line between two patrol boats to entangle in the propeller and safely stop the vessel, said Senior Officer Adam Brown, public information officer with FWC in Fort Myers.

Last month, law enforcement responded to a swamped motorized canoe after it was hit by another boat's wake behind Venice High School on the Intracoastal.

In that case, a good Samaritan tied off the canoe and towed the canoe's passengers toward Circus Bridge.

