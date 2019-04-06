ENGLEWOOD — In time, Chadwick Cove may lose its nickname of Shipwreck Cove. Derelict boats are finally coming out of the water.
On Thursday, Captain Adam Kelly of SeaTow in Englewood and Venice boarded the partially sunken sailboat that’s been an eye sore for homeowners for nearly two years. Some tourists watched from the Emil P. Swepston Bridge on Beach Road, as Kelly walked carefully along parts of the boat that were above water.
He attached an orange buoy to the sailboat while a member of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Marine Unit watched from another boat.
In March, SeaTow was awarded the $10,000 contract from West Coast Inland Navigation District, which is overseeing the derelict boat removal for Charlotte and Sarasota counties. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is also authorized to initiate boat removals.
“We are going to get that piece of junk out of there,” said Capt. Craig Marcum, owner of the local SeaTow franchise. “We were approved for the bid on the sailboat, now all we are waiting on is the funds from FWC (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation). The money for derelict boat removal comes from a small portion of the boat registration fee and when you buy fishing license.”
Another way counties and law enforcement can get money for boat removal is through a FWC statewide grant. Currently there’s $800,000 in unclaimed grant money available.
The state pays 75 percent for removing the boat. The grant criteria requires law enforcement to charge the boat owner with a crime for illegally leaving the boat in waterways; informing the owner of the ability to have an administrative hearing to fight the removal and the municipality or police agency (applying for the grant) to pay 25 percent of the removal costs. The state doesn’t require law enforcement to have a successful conviction to qualify for the grant.
“That’s not bad if we only have to pay 25 percent of removal,” Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex said. “We pay into WCIND (through taxes), so there’s already some money there. We really can work this all out if everyone is on the same page.”
Marcum said a contract was awarded for 13 boat removals with four in Chadwick Cove. Another vessel planned for removal is near the Sunrise Rotary Park — located close to the Charlotte-Sarasota County line — that’s been there since 2017 after Hurricane Irma hit the area.
“We will be happy to remove that junk out of the water,” said Marcum, referring to the sailboat Kelly is prepping for removal. “We will be bidding on four more boats to be removed. One is on Stump Pass Marina. The bid deadline is April 11. Once we get approval we can get moving the next day.
“Sometimes it takes a week to a month to get approval to remove the boat after we are awarded the bid. All the derelict boats that we were awarded will be handled from the cradle to the grave. That means we will remove it from where it sits until it goes to the landfill. We tear them up and throw them away.”
Marcum said the sailboat cannot be cut up in the water, nor towed out and put on a trailer.
“It’s too big,” he said. “We would not get permitting to put it on a trailer and tow it down the road to the landfill. Instead we will put lift bags under it. We will do oil absorbed containment and any hazard material mitigation. We will then drag it off to Indian Mound Park in Englewood.”
Sarasota County will close off one half of the boat ramp, he said.
“There will be heavy equipment waiting to crush the sailboat,” he said. “It will be put in Dumpsters and then we will cart it away.”
On Thursday, Truex said he heard the good news that some of the 24 derelict boats in Charlotte County are being removed.
“People ask me all time time what’s being done,” he said. “I was given an update that seven boats are being removed. It’s a start.”
Truex said he hopes all county officials and law enforcement involved in local derelict boat removal will be attending an upcoming closed meeting with state legal representatives and others including Phil Horning, who manages the state grant and rewrote the state derelict boat law. They will be discussing procedures, the law, requirements for the state grant and answering questions and concerns about boat removal.
