The Englewood Sailing Association has changed the schedule for its annual “Learn to Sail” camp.
The new dates announced this week are July 6-10, July 13-17 and July 27-31. The dates were pushed back over concerns surrounding the COVID-10 pandemic. Sailing Association members are incorporating social distancing and cleaning procedures in place and will use the month of June to practice them.
The Learn to Sail camps are for youngsters aged 10-17 who know how to swim. Sessions are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. The course is offered at $150. Students must know how to swim. Boats and books are provided. Need-based scholarships are available. For more information log on to www:englewoodsailing.org or call 941-451-9856.
Intermediate and advanced sailing courses are also offered. Adult sailing is also available for members. For more information, visit www.swflymca.org/programs/ online-program-registration, then select “Specialty Camp” then “2020 Sailing Camp.”
John Riehl, president of ESA, is one of the instructors. Raised in Venice, he is a former colonel of the U.S. Air Force and has sailed for years in the various areas he was stationed including Hawaii and Alaska.
“It’s great to see the youngsters go from knowing nothing about sailing to captaining their own boat. We are all volunteers here, and during the session, we focus on building the three Cs, which are Confidence, Character, and Community. A senior sailor, which can be another youngster who has learned more advanced sailing skills, accompanies each beginner in their boat until they are able to sail on their own.”
“The kids especially enjoy the Sea Grass Adventure, which we include as part of the course,” explained Mike Basch, the ESA’s vice president. “The students are asked to net creatures from Lemon Bay and put their catch in a bucket. Then they learn about the bay’s ecosystem.”
The students enjoy a family picnic at the conclusion of the course when they can demonstrate their new skills by taking a family member out in a boat.
