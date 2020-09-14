ENGLEWOOD — With the passing of Tropical Storm Sally, the Gulf may not have been angry Monday, but it definitely appeared perturbed with surf eating away at the shoreline.
The high-tide line on parts of Manasota Key saw an escarpment, a two-foot drop along the shoreline that wasn't there Saturday before the storm passed. It's not unusual for the drop to appear after rough surf and then smooth out over time.
"We're monitoring it," said Matthew Logan, the Charlotte County project manager overseeing the recent beach nourishment effort along Manasota Key, Knight and Don Pedro islands. "The real answer may be too early to say."
Both Logan and Coastal Engineering Consultants president Michael Poff, whose consulting firm engineered the renourishment project, said signs of erosion are part of the natural processes.
The sand is still in the system and is enhancing the natural underwater beach profiles of the barrier islands, Poff said, explaining how additional sand had been deposited along the shoreline in anticipation of storms and natural processes.
"The sand hasn't gone anywhere," Poff said.
"I've been telling people to be patient," said Damian Ochab, president of the South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association.
Reports from Knight Island saw similar loss of sand as Manasota Key, but Don Pedro Island fared better.
Ochab heard reports from residents of scouring along the beach shoreline but no reports of erosion threatening the foundations of structures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.