Tropical Storm Sally left its mark on Manasota Key. The high surf from the storm ate away about 2 feet of sand at the high tide line.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

ENGLEWOOD — With the passing of Tropical Storm Sally, the Gulf may not have been angry Monday, but it definitely appeared perturbed with surf eating away at the shoreline.

The high-tide line on parts of Manasota Key saw an escarpment, a two-foot drop along the shoreline that wasn't there Saturday before the storm passed. It's not unusual for the drop to appear after rough surf and then smooth out over time. 

"We're monitoring it," said Matthew Logan, the Charlotte County project manager overseeing the recent beach nourishment effort along Manasota Key, Knight and Don Pedro islands. "The real answer may be too early to say."

Both Logan and Coastal Engineering Consultants president Michael Poff, whose consulting firm engineered the renourishment project, said signs of erosion are part of the natural processes.

The sand is still in the system and is enhancing the natural underwater beach profiles of the barrier islands, Poff said, explaining how additional sand had been deposited along the shoreline in anticipation of storms and natural processes.

"The sand hasn't gone anywhere," Poff said.

"I've been telling people to be patient," said Damian Ochab, president of the South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association.

Reports from Knight Island saw similar loss of sand as Manasota Key, but Don Pedro Island fared better.

Ochab heard reports from residents of scouring along the beach shoreline but no reports of erosion threatening the foundations of structures.

