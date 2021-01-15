ROTONDA WEST — The Mens’ Sandpiper Golf League, through its annual Red, White & Blue golf tournament, raised more than $7,000 this week for It’s Our Turn, a local nonprofit group that helps Charlotte County veterans in need.
The tournament was held over two days at Rotonda Golf & Country Club courses, The Hills on Wednesday and The Palms on Friday.
Founded in 2014, It’s Our Turn is a nonprofit for the sole mission of helping local veterans in need, according to the organization’s website, www.itsourturninc.org.
“Our soldiers go through a lot, even after they’ve returned from deployment, and sometimes need a hand up — so now it’s our turn to give back,” says Allen Carsten, of It’s Our Turn Inc. in Charlotte County. “Those who make it home have scars, and some we can’t see.”
As a veteran, Carsten found healing in starting up It’s Our Turn at his local church, Deep Creek Community Church.
In recent efforts, It’s Our Turn has helped a veteran medic and nurse, a single mom with two children who developed breast cancer and lost her job; a World War II widow who was being evicted from an assisted living home; partnered with Habitat Humanity to build a home for a local homeless veteran; and bought a van for Volunteers of America Veterans Village in Punta Gorda. Its members have also helped several dozen veterans pay tardy utility and medical bills, repair broken appliances and HVAC systems, and worked with Charlotte County Veterans Department to provide shelter for homeless veterans.
