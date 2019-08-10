VENICE — Just telling a child or teen "everything's going to be all right" during scary times is easy — but isn't the best thing for them to hear, according to one mental health therapist.
While it can be good to comfort children, "It's so important to be honest with a child or a teenager," said Karen Hartfield, owner of Fearless Heart Counseling in Venice.
"If a child is anxious about starting school or scared because there was a recent mass shooting, just telling them everything will work out may not make them feel any better. Instead, a parent should listen to the child and how they feel. Parents shouldn't dismiss their child's feelings because the child owns those feelings and it becomes their reality."
Hartfield said it's OK to talk to young people about how to deal with anxious feelings or self-harming thoughts.
"One major mistake parents and grandparents make is they want to save their children from everything," she said. "They don't want their children to make mistakes, get hurt or fail. They step in and do things for their children.
"That leaves the child with limited to no coping skills. They don't know how to reason through a tough situation or make their own decisions or mistakes. And that can lead into adulthood. In fact, failing at something leads to actually learning how to cope in tough times."
However, Hartfield said when it comes to bullying (in person and online), students should tell their parents or a trusted adult. She said students don't have to be victims of bullying.
"The person doing the bullying is often being harmed in some way or another and are projecting the abuse onto someone else," she said, adding a student should also report it to a school counselor, since they are trained to help prevent bullying.
Children also often mimic their parents' reactions. If a parent consistently curses, overreacts or gets angry when someone cuts them off while they are driving, a child may learn to use any of those behaviors as a coping mechanism for their own situations.
Hartfield said there are other ways to work through day-to-day issues.
"There are times when we come up against unexpected difficulties in relationships, encounter challenging circumstances, or begin recognizing patterns in ourselves that are self-defeating," she said. "During these times it can be helpful or even essential to have a place of safety and support to freely process emotions and thoughts. It helps us have a deeper understanding of ourselves."
As a mental health counselor who specializes in anxiety, codependency and self esteem issues, Hartfield uses several tools including Sandplay Therapy to help clients discover practical solutions and new coping skills.
Through Sandplay Therapy, clients of all ages can learn about what drives their anger, anxiety, self-harm, post-traumatic stress disorder, confusion, addiction, disabilities, trauma, neglect, grief, abuse and other life-long issues. It also helps the elderly who are speech-impaired or non-verbal.
During Sandplay, clients can pick a few or a multitude of miniature items from Hartfield's office shelves. They are placed in a large container of wet or dry sand. Usually the items are symbolic of something that's touched the person's life.
"I had one 9-year-old girl just keep piling items into the tray," Hartfield said. "She had every inch of it filled with something. I called her mom in to see what it looked like. The mother started crying as I explained that this is what's likely going on in the mind of her child. It's not that she doesn't listen when she's told to brush her teeth — it's that she has so many other things going on in her head, she's not concentrating on one task at a time. She's doing everything at once."
Hartfield said she worked with a 4-year-old who had severe anger issues. The boy grabbed miniature birds and put them in the tray. He smashed them together. During a few sessions with the boy, Hartfield spoke to him about what the birds were doing and why he made them fight. The boy was able to express his feelings a little more each time.
"When we are born and then are adolescents, we can't always articulate exactly what something means or how we feel at that moment," she said. "That doesn't stop good or bad things from happening to us. A person uses miniatures as a symbol to help express their inner feelings, sometimes without words. It may look like it's just a person playing with sand, but the technique is helpful for some teens and adults who are having trouble expressing themselves or may have suffered trauma."
Hartfield said she hopes there's a day when getting help through counseling, even if it's through texting or Skypeing, with a therapist is more accepted.
"Therapy is beneficial to children and adults struggling with behavioral and learning difficulties," she said. "It enables those who have experienced trauma to express their feelings. It's the same with bullying and anxiety." When a person can express and process their feelings, they become less frustrated. They feel empowered, confident, get rid of guilt, judgement and can solve problems. That's what can make a person develop coping skills and feel a little better."
