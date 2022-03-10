ENGLEWOOD — When Chris Klein came home from playing softball on a recent Wednesday night, his wife, Lori, told him she was giving her kidney to a stranger.
"He said 'OK' and so I started the ball rolling," said Lori of her decision to help save Sandy Bilsky's life. "I saw Sandy on WINK news and I kept hitting the pause button and rewinding it. I had to reach out to him and see what I could do to help. We talked for 35 minutes."
The 51-year-old Port Charlotte resident is a surgical technician at Ambulatory Surgery Center at St. Andrews in Venice and at HCA Englewood Hospital. She has been through all the required testing and is ready for surgery.
It's set for St. Patrick's Day.
"I know what I'm getting myself into," Klein said. " Because of my medical background, I have the positioning and what I'm going to be doing."
For Sandy Bilsky, March 17 can't come fast enough.
The 79-year-old Englewood resident has been battling end-stage kidney failure for two years. His kidneys don’t filter waste and excess fluids from his blood. He spends half of his time in dialysis. He's also had complications from the dialysis.
Despite the setbacks, he rides his bike daily to stay in shape and prove his body is ready for a kidney donation.
Because of his age, Bilsky was told if a younger person needs a kidney, he could be bumped — even if there's one available. But now, Bilsky and Klein are ready for surgery at Tampa General Hospital.
"Every time the story was in the Sun newspaper or Erika Jackson would report about it from WINK, I would get 15 to 20 calls," Bilsky said. "But one after the other, I lost them.
"What people don't understand is if they are overweight, have diabetes, any heart conditions, any form of active cancer or serious depression, that they would be eliminated up front."
Bilsky said of the 40 people who responded, a few of them had no idea they had underlying conditions that would keep them from donating.
His doctor told him that he helped save a couple of people's lives because they didn't know they had a disease or other medical problems until they were examined as a possible kidney donor, Bilsky said.
Bilsky and his wife, Anne, said they love the Kleins as if they were family.
"Chris is such a wonderful support system for Lori," Anne said. "We didn't believe in miracles until we met Lori and her wonderful husband, Chris."
Lori shared with the Bilskys that she wanted to give her kidney to her younger sister, Carol, in 2012. However, her older sister, Karen, was a better match. Carol, who also suffered from lupus, died in 2018. She had developed esophageal cancer from the rejection medicine, Lori said.
"I was her backup kidney if she couldn't get Karen's. Today Karen is doing great. She's leading a normal, active life. I think my sister Carol who passed is the one behind us, giving me the courage to help Sandy. We will have the luck of the Irish with us."
Bilsky says since he can't have a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner through his hospital IV, he will take luck and prayers instead.
"I couldn't be luckier with Lori. She scored very high on the kidney tissue test and her body type was perfect," he said.
After the operation, Bilsky and Klein planned a trip as they will not only share a kidney, but the love for fishing.
Bilsky also wants to help other.
"Once I recover, I'm looking forward to becoming an advocate for people needing dialysis. The doctors don't tell you everything that dialysis does to you. People need support and I want to be there for them like Lori is for me," he said.
