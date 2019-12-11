ENGLEWOOD — Little Corinne Neilson concentrated on how to spell Santa’s name so she could put it on a card telling him everything she wanted for Christmas.
The 5-year-old from the Kid’s Club Day Care sought help from Reese Deboer, 17, a Lemon Bay High School senior who was dressed like an elf.
Together the pair finished Corinne’s card before she went to the next station filled with colorfully dressed LBHS senior elves anxious to help.
Each year, seniors welcome preschool students from all over the community for an Elf Party. Santa surprised children during the visit to the high school.
This year, senior Hannah Schoff, 17, used a Polaroid camera to instantly give each child a photo with Santa.
“This is a lot of fun,” she said.
Katie Krohn, 17, enjoyed helping preschoolers make crafts.
“The seniors are the ones who get to dress like elves and have fun with the little kids,” Krohn said. “It’s a tradition at this school.”
Jasmine Fraser, 17, spent the morning painting children’s faces. Coby Lambert and Craig Conlon did crafts with the kids.
When they were done, the preschoolers with painted faces and cards for Santa had cookies before they thanked the elves and leaving the high school.
