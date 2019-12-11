ENGLEWOOD — As the snow flows from a bubble maker at Pioneer Park Saturday, children will run, slide and play in it for hours.
Last year, when the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club, the Olde Englewood Village Association and the merchants of Dearborn Street, sponsored Christmas on Dearborn, the snow was just as big of a hit as seeing Santa Claus himself.
From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Plaza, 359 W. Dearborn St., children can enjoy visiting Santa, free food and drinks, a Christmas scavenger hunt, a snowfilled Winter Wonderland play area and Christmas card photo opportunities.
“Jonathan Varner from our Rotary Club has been having meetings to make this year’s event even bigger than last year,” said Brian Phillips, Sunrise Rotary Club board member. “There will be ornament and cookie decorating, free hot chocolate and coloring tables all for free for families. We expect more than 1,000 people to come out on Saturday.”
The Rotary asked local school choirs and the Lemon Bay High School marching band to perform in a small parade along West Dearborn Street. Santa Claus is the featured guest in the parade. After Santa arrives at the park at 5 p.m., there will be a tree lighting ceremony.
At 8 p.m., children are invited to watch the 2018 Universal feature film, “The Grinch” on the big outdoor screen sponsored by Tall Pines Realty. There will also be a raffle for brand-new bicycles.
Take some time out to shop the stores on West Dearborn} Street that will be decked out for the holidays and offering specials, sales, snacks and tickets for the bike raffle.
For more information, email Jonathan and Lauren Varner at ljvarner1@gmail.com or send a message to the Facebook page Christmas on Dearborn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.