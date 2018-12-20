Santa made a visit to Station 4 in Gulf Cove on Thursday to enjoy pancakes with children. Then he asked them what they wanted for Christmas. Santa handed out stuffed toys. Englewood Community Hospital also gave away goodies.
Santa visits fire fighters, children at fire station
