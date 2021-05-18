Charlotte and Sarasota counties appears mostly free of toxic levels of the red tide algae this week.
Lee and Collier counties aren't so lucky.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be posting today on myfwc.com its mid-week report on water sample testing for the red tide algae.
As of Tuesday, most water samples collected from Charlotte and Sarasota counties last week showed no signs or natural "background" algae counts, less than 1,000 cells per liter of water.
One water sample, taken at Port Charlotte Beach on May 10, turned up low counts of red tide — 10,000 to 100,000 cells per liter.
From Boca Grande Pass north to Longboat Key, however, water samples appeared free of the algae. Longboat Key saw three water samples taken May 10 that showed "very low" counts of the algae, 1,000 to 10,000 cells per liter.
Background concentrations of less than 1,000 cells per liter are natural to the Gulf. But if red tide blooms exceed 100,000 cells per liter, humans can experience scratchy throats, coughing, respiratory and other ailments triggered by the toxins. Higher concentrations can kill fish and other marine life.
Mote Marine Laboratory daily beach reports on visitbeaches.org sounded an all-clear for Sarasota and Charlotte beachgoers Tuesday. No signs of scratchy throats or respiratory irritations, a common result of airborne red tide toxins, were reported by beach goers from Boca Grande to Sarasota.
All indicators suggest today should be a good beach day in Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Red and blue-green algae
In Lee and Collier counties — especially from Sanibel south to Naples — it is a different story.
Those two counties have been seeing much more intense concentrations of red tide.
The Caloosahatchee River is thickening with blooms of freshwater blue-green algae emanating from discharges of nutrient-rich water from Okeechobee Lake into the river.
Four water samples taken from Lovers Key State Park in southern Lee County to Vanderbilt Beach in Collier County turned up high concentrations, more than one million cells per liter of water.
Four water samples taken off Sanibel last week saw medium counts of red tide.
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County posts on lee.floridahealth.gov results of water tests for both the blue green algae and red tide in Lee County.
According to the website, water with more than 8 micro-grams of blue green algae per liter of water can trigger health impacts.
Samples posted Tuesday showed the two highest counts were 0.63 micro-grams of blue-green algae in the C-43 canal and 0.53 micro-grams of blue-green algae at the Franklin Locks on the Caloosahatchee River.
To learn more about red tide, blue-green and other toxic algae, visit myfwc.com.
