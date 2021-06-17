SARASOTA — Among complaints about being punished for doing the right thing, and questions about potential uses, Sarasota County commissioners appropriated the first $42.1 million in the latest round of federal aid last week.
All told, the county will receive $84.2 million from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act passed by the U.S. Congress in March as additional stimulus in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county will receive the second round of funding in May 2022.
“I feel like we’re being punished for doing the right thing,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said, adding, “It’s too bad this money is a year late in getting here.”
Commissioners have used previous awards of federal stimulus funding to invest in the community, such as business assistance grants last year, instead of reimbursing the county for items such as overtime pay for employees responding to the pandemic.
How much of the new funding can be used for reimbursement is still an open question, and one the county’s budget staff is trying to get direction on from the U.S. Treasury.
According to a PowerPoint presentation Budget Director Kim Radtke showed commissioners, the funding is “generally forward-looking,” and meant to “build upon and expand support provided to … governments over the last year.”
Radtke then went on to explain that the interim final rules provided by Treasury established four broad categories for use of the funding:
• Public health and economic impact.
• Premium pay for essential workers.
• Revenue loss.
• Investments in infrastructure.
Asked by The Daily Sun if the funds could be used on the current project to convert the Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility to advanced wastewater treatment standards, Deputy County Administrator Steve Botelho said the county was still waiting on final guidance.
Likewise with new election equipment that Commissioner Mike Moran postulated Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner would be needing.
“It’s possible,” Radtke replied.
“There’s going to be some heavy, heavy expenditures coming our way on that,” Moran predicted.
Joking about the words “interim final rule” used by Treasury in its guidance, Commissioner Alan Maio ended the brief discussion with the quip.
“I can only imagine the thickness of the document that was spit out of Washington that you all have to pore through,” he said.
