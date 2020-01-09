Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources will reinstate Sunday operating hours at Selby and Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Libraries starting Jan. 26.

These libraries will be open from 1-5 p.m. Sundays.

Sarasota County cut back on Sunday hours as a cost-saving measure in 2012 in the wake of the Great Recession. This reinstatement is aimed at increasing service access to residents and students, following the county commission approval of the program in 2019, according to library officials.

Small celebrations with refreshments are planned at both libraries on Jan. 26 to mark the reinstatement of Sunday hours.

Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library is at 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice, off Jacaranda Boulevard. Selby Public Library is at 1331 First St., downtown Sarasota, and served by SCAT Route 2. 

For more information call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.

