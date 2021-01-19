Florida Department of Health-Sarasota received 3,300 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that will be distributed to those in priority groups (65+ and front-line health care workers) during a by-appointment drive-thru clinic at Twin Lakes Parks on Thursday and Friday.
The Everbridge registration system will open at noon Jan. 20.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is sharing a “How to” video showing step-by-step registration through the new Everbridge system for vaccination registration.
It will be available at the Health Department's local page, sarasota.floridahealth.go, and Sarasota's page, scgov.net.
This is a different registration than the Everbridge event for COVID-testing – residents who registered for the covid-testing alerts and are interested in vaccine information will need to complete a new registration.
With limited vaccines, the Sarasota County Health Department is using a new system for residents to call in or register for a spot when the COVID-19 doses are available.
Although the health department is transitioning into curbside vaccinations, appointments will still be necessary through the new Everbridge system.
For more information, contact the Health Department at 941-861-2900 or visit the websites above.
