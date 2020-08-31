SARASOTA — Legislative discussions can oftentimes be messy, and the Sarasota County commission’s budget workshop Monday morning was no exception.
After a wandering, sometimes down-the-rabbit-hole discussion, commissioners approved an internet assistance program to help students in low-income families who have signed up for long-distance learning through the school system.
The county will use a portion of its CARES Act funding to provide access to 5,800 students through an agreement with Comcast Corporation.
The county has received almost $18 million from the federal government under the CARES Act and expects to receive another $56 million this fall. The funds must be spent by the county by Dec. 30 although commissioners speculated this deadline might be extended.
Emergency Services Director Rich Collins, who is acting as the lead for the county on the funding, told commissioners that discussions are ongoing with Frontier Communications to offer a similar program for those students in its service area.
Collins said it would cost the county $343,000 to provide the service for six months, with $229,000 being eligible for reimbursement under the CARES Act, leaving the county responsible for $114,000.
But a six-month deal, which would expire on Feb. 28, led Commissioner Mike Moran to question what would happen then. If the county signed another six-month deal, he said, that would extend into the summer months when school wasn’t in session and the county paying for “dead time.”
Commissioner Nancy Detert, who said she was loath to vote against kids, questioned why this wasn’t being discussed by the Sarasota County School Board, and how much that entity was receiving in CARES Act funding and what they were doing with that money.
Commissioner Christian Ziegler, whose wife sits on the school board, never responded to Detert’s questions, but instead said the school system was “going to be in a world of hurt” with declining enrollments.
Ziegler said the “$114,000 to get 5,800 students online is a no brainer to me.”
He, along with Commissioner Alan Maio, predicted that public pressure would bring Comcast to make a change and offer the county a shorter contract term upon expiration of the initial contract.
In the end, all the commissioners voted to approve the program with Detert saying, “Once we do this, we’re stuck but I’ll travel with you because I’m not going to vote against kids.”
On a related note, commissioners also agreed to accept electronic signatures for all individual assistance agreements and other relief fund documents.
In other business commissioners directed County Administrator Jonathan Lewis and staff to continue discussions with an unidentified entity that responded to a county request for proposals for a site for a new medical examiner’s facility which Dr. Russell Vega, the medical examiner, has been requesting for three years.
Those discussions will center around the terms of a long-term lease if commissioners ultimately decide to pursue this strategy to meet Vega’s needs.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
